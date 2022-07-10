Get Your Heart Pumping and Give Blood Or Platelets To Help Prevent Summer Shortage Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS — The American Red Cross and Discovery are partnering for Shark Week and invite people to dive in to help save lives by giving blood or platelets in July. The Red Cross saw a steep drop in blood and platelet donations last month, and donors are asked to make appointments now to prevent a blood shortage this summer. In June, the Red Cross collected approximately 12% fewer blood donations than needed – one of the largest monthly blood donation shortfalls in recent years. Here in the Missouri and Arkansas Region, 1,451 fewer donations were made than expected. When less people answer the call to donate, the blood supply shrinks – and that could mean blood products aren’t ready for hospital staff to reach for in emergencies. Thanks to Discovery, all who come to give blood or platelets in July will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive Shark Week merchandise package that includes: Beach bike

Smokeless portable fire pit

Paddle board

Kayak

$500 gift card to put toward accessories Those who come to give July 21-24 will get an exclusive Shark Week T-shirt from Discovery, while supplies last. Details are available at rcblood.org/sharkweek. Annual Blood Drive In Honor Of Sgt. Jon Brough Headlines Upcoming Opportunities: For the 16th consecutive year the American Red Cross and former Belleville (Illinois) Police Sergeant Jon Brough are teaming up to host a blood drive in his honor on Tuesday, July 12 at the Catholic War Veteran’s Post 370, 3535 S. Route 159 in Freeburg. For the past 15 years, Sgt. Brough has been a tireless supporter of the Red Cross and knows personally how important it is to maintain a sufficient supply of blood products. In November 2006, he was injured in the line of duty and received 25 units of blood. Due to his injuries, Sgt. Brough has had 32 surgeries and most have required blood products and blood transfusions. 1,134 donations of lifesaving blood have been collected in his honor at this drive, including a record total of 133 donations in 2021. By making and keeping blood and platelet donation appointments in July, donors can connect with patients through a lifesaving gift.To book a time to give, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).To donate at Sgt. Brough’s drive enter/mention the sponsor code JonBrough. Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 7-31: IL Bond Greenville 7/14/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 1377, 2043 South 4th Street Pocahontas 7/12/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Nicholas Church, 401 East State Street _______________ Clay Flora 7/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Flora First United Methodist Church, 103 E. 3rd Street 7/29/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Flora Public Library, 216 N. Main Street Louisville 7/19/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street _______________ Clinton Aviston 7/11/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 601 South Clinton Street Beckemeyer 7/19/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 391 Louis Street Breese 7/13/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Central Community High School, Highway 50 Carlyle 7/8/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Mary's Catholic Church Carlyle, 1171 Jefferson New Baden 7/18/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Civic Center, 100 East Birch Street _______________ Coles Mattoon 7/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1903 Maple 7/28/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue Crawford Hutsonville 7/13/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hutsonville Community Center, 116 North Main Street Palestine 7/27/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Palestine Grade School, 205 South Washington Robinson 7/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crawford Memorial Hospital, 1000 North Allen _______________ Effingham Altamont 7/20/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Carriage House Event Center, 8 West Carriage Lane Effingham 7/7/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 7/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 7/12/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Effingham County Farm Bureau, 1102 W. Evergreen 7/12/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 7/13/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 7/14/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 7/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Church, 3600 S. Banker St. 7/16/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 7/19/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 7/20/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 7/21/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 7/22/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Effingham Public Library, 200 N 3rd St. 7/23/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 7/26/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 7/26/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Effingham Event Center-Cardinal Drive, 1501 W Fayette 7/27/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 7/28/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave 7/30/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave _______________ Fayette Brownstown 7/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Christian Church, 516 W Cumberland Rd Farina 7/18/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 301 West Madison Street Ramsey 7/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ramsey Christian Church, 206 South Jefferson Shobonier 7/19/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dutch Prairie Community, 983 N 1300th St Vandalia 7/12/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Vandalia Moose Lodge, 328 South 3rd Street _______________ Franklin Benton 7/19/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 506 West Main West Frankfort 7/21/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 1 West Frankfort Plaza _______________ Jasper Newton 7/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren _______________ Jefferson Bluford 7/13/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bluford Elementary School, 907 West 6th Street Dix 7/13/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Dix Community Center, 217 North Main Ina 7/18/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Free Will Baptist Church, 3rd and Elm Street Mount Vernon 7/18/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street 7/20/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3205 Broadway 7/25/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street 7/25/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Salem Trinity United Methodist Church, 4212 Broadway Woodlawn 7/27/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 301 North Central Street _______________ Jersey Jerseyville 7/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Nazarene Church, 285 Maple Summit Rd. 7/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 400 South State _______________ Macoupin Mount Olive 7/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Hall, 21294 Rt 138 _______________ Madison Alton 7/11/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd Bethalto 7/19/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E Central St. East Alton 7/29/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Club Fitness East Alton, 47 Eastgate Plaza Edwardsville 7/8/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Heyl Royster, 105 W. Vandalia Street 7/19/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Eden Church, 903 N. Second Street 7/20/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Metro Community Church, 3551 Ridge View Road, Edwardsville, IL 62025 Glen Carbon 7/11/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St. 7/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Sports Academy, 101 The Game Dr 7/27/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., New Bethel United Methodist Church, 131 N Main St Hamel 7/11/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave. Highland 7/11/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Dr. 7/25/2022: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane Troy 7/18/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 708, 104 North Main Street _______________ Marion Centralia 7/14/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Calumet Christian Church, 2240 East Calumet Street 7/28/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Centralia American Legion Hall, 117 South Poplar, Hwy 51 _______________ Monroe Columbia 7/10/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 Palmer Rd 7/19/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street 7/26/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street Valmeyer 7/25/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Mary Parish Center, 101 S. Meyer Waterloo 7/12/2022: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul UCC-Waterloo, 1st and Main 7/19/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW, 406 Veterens Dr. 7/26/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 320 Covington Drive _______________ Randolph Red Bud 7/21/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Red Bud Regional Hospital, 325 Spring Street Sparta 7/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Spartan Light Metal, 510 East McClurken 7/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sparta Community Hospital, Broadway Plaza, Suite 3 _______________ Richland Noble 7/11/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Noble Lions Club Building, 112 West South Avenue Olney 7/7/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW, 205 North Walnut 7/19/2022: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Olney Public Library, 400 W. Main St 7/28/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church-Olney, 220 South Elliott Street _______________ Saint Clair Belleville 7/14/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Luke Catholic Church, 301 N Church Street 7/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Assembly of God Church of Belleville, 900 Fair Oaks Dr, 7/25/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Notre Dame Academy, 1900 West Belle Fairview Heights 7/7/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/8/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/11/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/12/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/13/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/14/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/15/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/16/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/17/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/18/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/19/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/20/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/21/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/22/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/23/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/25/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/26/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/27/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/28/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/29/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/30/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail 7/31/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail Freeburg 7/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Catholic War Veteran's Post 370, 3535 S. Route 159 – 16th annual blood drive in honor of Sgt. Jon Brough Mascoutah 7/28/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Childhood Church, 104 North Independence, P. O Box 160 O Fallon 7/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints O'Fallon & Shiloh Ward, 255 Fairwood Hills Rd 7/25/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 HIlls Rd 7/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Drury O'Fallon, 1118 Central Park Dr _______________ Washington Ashley 7/20/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ashley Community Building, 660 East Main Street Okawville 7/20/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Peter United Church of Christ, 106 West Church MO Crawford Steelville 7/12/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church Steelville, MO, 308 Main Street _______________ Franklin Saint Clair 7/26/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 347, 215 West Gravois Ave Sullivan 7/25/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 528 N Church Street Union 7/21/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., SERVPRO of Franklin County, 2 Truman Court Washington 7/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 7/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 7/11/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 7/12/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 7/13/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 7/16/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 7/17/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 7/18/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 7/19/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 7/20/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 7/23/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 7/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 7/25/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 7/26/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 7/27/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 7/30/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 7/31/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210 _______________ Jefferson Arnold 7/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church, 3921 Jeffco Blvd 7/12/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post 2593, 2301 Church Road 7/18/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII, 1623 Jeffco Blvd. 7/20/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First Baptist Church, 2012 Missouri State Rd. 7/26/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First Baptist Arnold, 2012 Missosuri State road Article continues after sponsor message 7/29/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Arnold Baptist Tabernacle, 3705 Telegraph Rd Cedar Hill 7/26/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Big River VFW Post 5331, 1 Lynn Lane De Soto 7/26/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1620 Boyd Street Festus 7/15/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive 7/18/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 113 Grand St. High Ridge 7/18/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church - High Ridge, 2735 High Ridge Blvd. 7/19/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Murphy Animal Hospital, 4532 Commerce Ave Imperial 7/19/2022: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Corpus Christi Parish Center, 6024 Old Antonia Pevely 7/11/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1315 Abbey Lane _______________ Lincoln Troy 7/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, 444 Hwy J 7/16/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Troy Elks Lodge Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, 541 2nd St. 7/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Stephen United Methodist Church, 101 St. Stephen Lane Montgomery Middletown 7/12/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Middletown Baptist Church, 302 Johnson Street _______________ Saint Charles Lake Saint Louis 7/30/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Axes Physical Therapy, 1201 HRC Plaza Drive, O Fallon 7/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway 7/20/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Christy Banquet Center, 9000 Veterans Memorial Parkway 7/22/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8945 Veterans Memorial Parkway 7/22/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway 7/26/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Joy Community Church, 925 State Hwy K, 7/27/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Flat World Global Solutions, 2342 Technology Dr. Suite 310 7/27/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., First Baptist Church O Fallon, 8750 Veterans Memorial Parkway Saint Charles 7/11/2022: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John United Church of Christ, 405 South Fifth St 7/28/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 115 S. 6th Street Saint Peters 7/7/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/8/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117 7/8/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Club Fitness St. Peters, 3651 N St. Peters Pkwy 7/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/11/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/12/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/13/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/14/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/15/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/16/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/17/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/18/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/19/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/20/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Back Pain Center, 5252 Mexico Road 7/20/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/21/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/22/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/22/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117 7/23/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/25/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/26/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/27/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/29/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/29/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Calvary Church, 3998 Mid Rivers Mall Drive 7/30/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center 7/31/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center Wentzville 7/13/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Christian Family Church, 2349 W Pearce Blvd 7/21/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wentzville Christian Church, 1507 Hwy Z 7/27/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Melle Sports & Recreation, 4700 Hwy Z _______________ Saint Francois Bismarck 7/19/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 6947, 1008 Veterans Drive Bonne Terre 7/26/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bonne Terre VFW, 1112 Roe Street Farmington 7/14/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Francois County Ambulance District, 820 Electric Street 7/17/2022: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 5 South Carleton 7/21/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 210 North A Street 7/29/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road Park Hills 7/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Esther Methodist Church, 501 Jefferson Street _______________ Saint Louis Ballwin 7/25/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ballwin VFW Post #6274, 115 Mimosa Ln. 7/27/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Lukes Episcopal Church, 444 Brightfield Trail 7/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Free Church, 1375 Carman Road Brentwood 7/16/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brentwood Parks and Recreation, 2505 S Brentwood Bridgeton 7/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fee Fee Baptist Church, 11330 St Charles Rock Rd 7/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., All Star Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 11503 St Charles Rock Rd 7/27/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Foodbank, 70 Corporate Woods Drive Chesterfield 7/7/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/8/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/11/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/12/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/13/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/14/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/15/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/16/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/17/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/18/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/19/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/20/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/21/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/22/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/23/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/25/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/26/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/27/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/28/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/28/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day Saints, 15081 Clayton Rd. 7/29/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/30/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. 7/31/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd. Ellisville 7/15/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., David Taylors Ellisville Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, 15502 Manchester Rd 7/19/2022: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pathfinder Church -Cornerstone Building, 15800 Manchester Rd. Eureka 7/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library - Eureka Hills, 500 Workman Rd 7/27/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eureka Fire Protection District, 4849 Highway 109 Fenton 7/13/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 400, #2 Gravois Road 7/15/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd Florissant 7/13/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 7/15/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 7/20/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 7/21/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 7/27/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 7/28/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67 7/29/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Northwest Healthcare, 1225 Graham Road Manchester 7/27/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive Saint Louis 7/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square 7/7/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church - Des Peres, 12345 Manchester 7/7/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/8/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/8/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Municipal Center, 1011 Municipal Center Drive 7/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/11/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/11/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 1603 Union Road 7/12/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/13/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/14/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Cushman & Wakefield 575 Maryville Centre, 575 Maryville Centre 7/14/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/14/2022: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethesda E-Free Church, 85 Lemay Gardens Dr 7/15/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/16/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/17/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/18/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/19/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/20/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/21/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/22/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/23/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/25/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/25/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Catherine Laboure Parish, 9750 Sappington Road 7/26/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/26/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church Oakville, 6101 Telegraph Rd 7/26/2022: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Webster United Methodist Church, 600 N Bompart Ave 7/27/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/29/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis County Library - Natural Bridge Branch, 7606 Natural Bridge Rd 7/30/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. 7/31/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd. Webster Groves 7/29/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, 45 West Lockwood Wildwood 7/10/2022: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Alban Roe Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Road 7/13/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., La Salle Retreat Center, 2101 Rue De La Salle Dr 7/21/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Word United Methodist Church, 17315 Manchester Rd 7/22/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109 _______________ Saint Louis City Saint Louis 7/7/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., One Financial Plaza, 501 N Broadway 7/7/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/8/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/9/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Omega Center, 3900 Goodfellow 7/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/11/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/12/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/13/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/14/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/14/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., City Academy, 4175 North Kingshighway 7/15/2022: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South 7/15/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South 7/16/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/17/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/18/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/18/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 3600 Hampton Avenue 7/19/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/20/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/20/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis Public Radio, 3651 Olive Street 7/21/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South 7/22/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/22/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Larson Financial Group, 100 N. Broadway 7/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Magnolia Hotel St. Louis, 421 N 8th St 7/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Carondelet Park Rec Plex, 930 Holly Hills 7/23/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/25/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/25/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bar K, 4565 McRee 7/26/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/27/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South 7/27/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue 7/27/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/28/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/29/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/30/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd 7/31/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd _______________ Sainte Genevieve Sainte Genevieve 7/14/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 101 Basler Drive _______________ Warren Warrenton 7/21/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Warrenton Fire Protection District, 606 Fairgrounds Rd 7/27/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Warren County Extension Office, 107 West Walton Wright City 7/19/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Christian Family Church, 17350 Veterans Memorial Parkway _______________ Washington Potosi 7/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Potosi Elementary School, 205 State Highway P Blood drive safety The Red Cross follows a high standard of safety and infection control. The Red Cross will continue to socially distance wherever possible at blood drives, donation centers and facilities. While donors are no longer required to wear a face mask, individuals may choose to continue to wear a mask for any reason. The Red Cross will also adhere to more stringent face mask requirements per state and/or local guidance, or at the request of blood drive sponsors. Donors are?asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at a drive.? How to donate blood Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements. Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App. Amplify Your Impact − Volunteer! Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience. Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, contact Kristin Pendleton at Kristin.Pendleton@redcross.org, or Call/Text: 314-281-7968 or visit https://www.redcross.org/volunteertoday. About the American Red Cross: The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending