Get Your Heart Pumping and Give Blood Or Platelets To Help Prevent Summer Shortage
ST. LOUIS — The American Red Cross and Discovery are partnering for Shark Week and invite people to dive in to help save lives by giving blood or platelets in July. The Red Cross saw a steep drop in blood and platelet donations last month, and donors are asked to make appointments now to prevent a blood shortage this summer.
In June, the Red Cross collected approximately 12% fewer blood donations than needed – one of the largest monthly blood donation shortfalls in recent years. Here in the Missouri and Arkansas Region, 1,451 fewer donations were made than expected. When less people answer the call to donate, the blood supply shrinks – and that could mean blood products aren’t ready for hospital staff to reach for in emergencies.
Thanks to Discovery, all who come to give blood or platelets in July will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive Shark Week merchandise package that includes:
- Beach bike
- Smokeless portable fire pit
- Paddle board
- Kayak
- $500 gift card to put toward accessories
Those who come to give July 21-24 will get an exclusive Shark Week T-shirt from Discovery, while supplies last. Details are available at rcblood.org/sharkweek.
Annual Blood Drive In Honor Of Sgt. Jon Brough Headlines Upcoming Opportunities:
For the 16th consecutive year the American Red Cross and former Belleville (Illinois) Police Sergeant Jon Brough are teaming up to host a blood drive in his honor on Tuesday, July 12 at the Catholic War Veteran’s Post 370, 3535 S. Route 159 in Freeburg.
For the past 15 years, Sgt. Brough has been a tireless supporter of the Red Cross and knows personally how important it is to maintain a sufficient supply of blood products. In November 2006, he was injured in the line of duty and received 25 units of blood. Due to his injuries, Sgt. Brough has had 32 surgeries and most have required blood products and blood transfusions. 1,134 donations of lifesaving blood have been collected in his honor at this drive, including a record total of 133 donations in 2021.
By making and keeping blood and platelet donation appointments in July, donors can connect with patients through a lifesaving gift.To book a time to give, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).To donate at Sgt. Brough’s drive enter/mention the sponsor code JonBrough.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 7-31:
IL
Bond
Greenville
7/14/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 1377, 2043 South 4th Street
Pocahontas
7/12/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Nicholas Church, 401 East State Street
_______________
Clay
Flora
7/15/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Flora First United Methodist Church, 103 E. 3rd Street
7/29/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Flora Public Library, 216 N. Main Street
Louisville
7/19/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street
_______________
Clinton
Aviston
7/11/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 601 South Clinton Street
Beckemeyer
7/19/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 391 Louis Street
Breese
7/13/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Central Community High School, Highway 50
Carlyle
7/8/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Mary's Catholic Church Carlyle, 1171 Jefferson
New Baden
7/18/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Civic Center, 100 East Birch Street
_______________
Coles
Mattoon
7/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1903 Maple
7/28/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue
Crawford
Hutsonville
7/13/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Hutsonville Community Center, 116 North Main Street
Palestine
7/27/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Palestine Grade School, 205 South Washington
Robinson
7/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crawford Memorial Hospital, 1000 North Allen
_______________
Effingham
Altamont
7/20/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Carriage House Event Center, 8 West Carriage Lane
Effingham
7/7/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
7/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
7/12/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Effingham County Farm Bureau, 1102 W. Evergreen
7/12/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
7/13/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
7/14/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
7/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Church, 3600 S. Banker St.
7/16/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
7/19/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
7/20/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
7/21/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
7/22/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Effingham Public Library, 200 N 3rd St.
7/23/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
7/26/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
7/26/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Effingham Event Center-Cardinal Drive, 1501 W Fayette
7/27/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
7/28/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
7/30/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
_______________
Fayette
Brownstown
7/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Christian Church, 516 W Cumberland Rd
Farina
7/18/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 301 West Madison Street
Ramsey
7/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ramsey Christian Church, 206 South Jefferson
Shobonier
7/19/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dutch Prairie Community, 983 N 1300th St
Vandalia
7/12/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Vandalia Moose Lodge, 328 South 3rd Street
_______________
Franklin
Benton
7/19/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 506 West Main
West Frankfort
7/21/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 1 West Frankfort Plaza
_______________
Jasper
Newton
7/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren
_______________
Jefferson
Bluford
7/13/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bluford Elementary School, 907 West 6th Street
Dix
7/13/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Dix Community Center, 217 North Main
Ina
7/18/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Free Will Baptist Church, 3rd and Elm Street
Mount Vernon
7/18/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street
7/20/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3205 Broadway
7/25/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street
7/25/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Salem Trinity United Methodist Church, 4212 Broadway
Woodlawn
7/27/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 301 North Central Street
_______________
Jersey
Jerseyville
7/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Nazarene Church, 285 Maple Summit Rd.
7/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 400 South State
_______________
Macoupin
Mount Olive
7/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Hall, 21294 Rt 138
_______________
Madison
Alton
7/11/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd
Bethalto
7/19/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E Central St.
East Alton
7/29/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Club Fitness East Alton, 47 Eastgate Plaza
Edwardsville
7/8/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Heyl Royster, 105 W. Vandalia Street
7/19/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Eden Church, 903 N. Second Street
7/20/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Metro Community Church, 3551 Ridge View Road, Edwardsville, IL 62025
Glen Carbon
7/11/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St.
7/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., The Sports Academy, 101 The Game Dr
7/27/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., New Bethel United Methodist Church, 131 N Main St
Hamel
7/11/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave.
Highland
7/11/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Korte Recreation Center, 1 Nagel Dr.
7/25/2022: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane
Troy
7/18/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 708, 104 North Main Street
_______________
Marion
Centralia
7/14/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Calumet Christian Church, 2240 East Calumet Street
7/28/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Centralia American Legion Hall, 117 South Poplar, Hwy 51
_______________
Monroe
Columbia
7/10/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 Palmer Rd
7/19/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
7/26/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
Valmeyer
7/25/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Mary Parish Center, 101 S. Meyer
Waterloo
7/12/2022: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul UCC-Waterloo, 1st and Main
7/19/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW, 406 Veterens Dr.
7/26/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 320 Covington Drive
_______________
Randolph
Red Bud
7/21/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Red Bud Regional Hospital, 325 Spring Street
Sparta
7/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Spartan Light Metal, 510 East McClurken
7/21/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sparta Community Hospital, Broadway Plaza, Suite 3
_______________
Richland
Noble
7/11/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Noble Lions Club Building, 112 West South Avenue
Olney
7/7/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW, 205 North Walnut
7/19/2022: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Olney Public Library, 400 W. Main St
7/28/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church-Olney, 220 South Elliott Street
_______________
Saint Clair
Belleville
7/14/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Luke Catholic Church, 301 N Church Street
7/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Assembly of God Church of Belleville, 900 Fair Oaks Dr,
7/25/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Notre Dame Academy, 1900 West Belle
Fairview Heights
7/7/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
7/8/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
7/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
7/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
7/11/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
7/12/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
7/13/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
7/14/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
7/15/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
7/16/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
7/17/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
7/18/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
7/19/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
7/20/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
7/21/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
7/22/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
7/23/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
7/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
7/25/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
7/26/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
7/27/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
7/28/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
7/29/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
7/30/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
7/31/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
Freeburg
7/12/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Catholic War Veteran's Post 370, 3535 S. Route 159 – 16th annual blood drive in honor of Sgt. Jon Brough
Mascoutah
7/28/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Childhood Church, 104 North Independence, P. O Box 160
O Fallon
7/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints O'Fallon & Shiloh Ward, 255 Fairwood Hills Rd
7/25/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 HIlls Rd
7/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Drury O'Fallon, 1118 Central Park Dr
_______________
Washington
Ashley
7/20/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ashley Community Building, 660 East Main Street
Okawville
7/20/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Peter United Church of Christ, 106 West Church
MO
Crawford
Steelville
7/12/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church Steelville, MO, 308 Main Street
_______________
Franklin
Saint Clair
7/26/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 347, 215 West Gravois Ave
Sullivan
7/25/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 528 N Church Street
Union
7/21/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., SERVPRO of Franklin County, 2 Truman Court
Washington
7/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210
7/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210
7/11/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210
7/12/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210
7/13/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210
7/16/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210
7/17/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210
7/18/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210
7/19/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210
7/20/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210
7/23/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210
7/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210
7/25/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210
7/26/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210
7/27/2022: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210
7/30/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210
7/31/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, suite 210
_______________
Jefferson
Arnold
7/8/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church, 3921 Jeffco Blvd
7/12/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post 2593, 2301 Church Road
7/18/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII, 1623 Jeffco Blvd.
7/20/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First Baptist Church, 2012 Missouri State Rd.
7/26/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First Baptist Arnold, 2012 Missosuri State road
7/29/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Arnold Baptist Tabernacle, 3705 Telegraph Rd
Cedar Hill
7/26/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Big River VFW Post 5331, 1 Lynn Lane
De Soto
7/26/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1620 Boyd Street
Festus
7/15/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive
7/18/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 113 Grand St.
High Ridge
7/18/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church - High Ridge, 2735 High Ridge Blvd.
7/19/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Murphy Animal Hospital, 4532 Commerce Ave
Imperial
7/19/2022: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Corpus Christi Parish Center, 6024 Old Antonia
Pevely
7/11/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1315 Abbey Lane
_______________
Lincoln
Troy
7/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, 444 Hwy J
7/16/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Troy Elks Lodge Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, 541 2nd St.
7/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Stephen United Methodist Church, 101 St. Stephen Lane
Montgomery
Middletown
7/12/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Middletown Baptist Church, 302 Johnson Street
_______________
Saint Charles
Lake Saint Louis
7/30/2022: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Axes Physical Therapy, 1201 HRC Plaza Drive,
O Fallon
7/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway
7/20/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Christy Banquet Center, 9000 Veterans Memorial Parkway
7/22/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8945 Veterans Memorial Parkway
7/22/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway
7/26/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Joy Community Church, 925 State Hwy K,
7/27/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Flat World Global Solutions, 2342 Technology Dr. Suite 310
7/27/2022: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., First Baptist Church O Fallon, 8750 Veterans Memorial Parkway
Saint Charles
7/11/2022: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John United Church of Christ, 405 South Fifth St
7/28/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 115 S. 6th Street
Saint Peters
7/7/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
7/8/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
7/8/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117
7/8/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Club Fitness St. Peters, 3651 N St. Peters Pkwy
7/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
7/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
7/11/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
7/12/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
7/13/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
7/14/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
7/15/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
7/16/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
7/17/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
7/18/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
7/19/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
7/20/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Back Pain Center, 5252 Mexico Road
7/20/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
7/21/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
7/22/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
7/22/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117
7/23/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
7/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
7/25/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
7/26/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
7/27/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
7/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
7/29/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
7/29/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Calvary Church, 3998 Mid Rivers Mall Drive
7/30/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
7/31/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
Wentzville
7/13/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Christian Family Church, 2349 W Pearce Blvd
7/21/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wentzville Christian Church, 1507 Hwy Z
7/27/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Melle Sports & Recreation, 4700 Hwy Z
_______________
Saint Francois
Bismarck
7/19/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 6947, 1008 Veterans Drive
Bonne Terre
7/26/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bonne Terre VFW, 1112 Roe Street
Farmington
7/14/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Francois County Ambulance District, 820 Electric Street
7/17/2022: 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 5 South Carleton
7/21/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 210 North A Street
7/29/2022: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road
Park Hills
7/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Esther Methodist Church, 501 Jefferson Street
_______________
Saint Louis
Ballwin
7/25/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ballwin VFW Post #6274, 115 Mimosa Ln.
7/27/2022: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Lukes Episcopal Church, 444 Brightfield Trail
7/28/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Free Church, 1375 Carman Road
Brentwood
7/16/2022: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brentwood Parks and Recreation, 2505 S Brentwood
Bridgeton
7/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fee Fee Baptist Church, 11330 St Charles Rock Rd
7/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., All Star Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 11503 St Charles Rock Rd
7/27/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Foodbank, 70 Corporate Woods Drive
Chesterfield
7/7/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
7/8/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
7/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
7/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
7/11/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
7/12/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
7/13/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
7/14/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
7/15/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
7/16/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
7/17/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
7/18/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
7/19/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
7/20/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
7/21/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
7/22/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
7/23/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
7/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
7/25/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
7/26/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
7/27/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
7/28/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
7/28/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of latter-day Saints, 15081 Clayton Rd.
7/29/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
7/30/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
7/31/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
Ellisville
7/15/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., David Taylors Ellisville Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, 15502 Manchester Rd
7/19/2022: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Pathfinder Church -Cornerstone Building, 15800 Manchester Rd.
Eureka
7/7/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis County Library - Eureka Hills, 500 Workman Rd
7/27/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eureka Fire Protection District, 4849 Highway 109
Fenton
7/13/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 400, #2 Gravois Road
7/15/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd
Florissant
7/13/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
7/15/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
7/20/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
7/21/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
7/27/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
7/28/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
7/29/2022: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Northwest Healthcare, 1225 Graham Road
Manchester
7/27/2022: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive
Saint Louis
7/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square
7/7/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church - Des Peres, 12345 Manchester
7/7/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
7/8/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
7/8/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Municipal Center, 1011 Municipal Center Drive
7/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
7/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
7/11/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
7/11/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 1603 Union Road
7/12/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
7/13/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
7/14/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Cushman & Wakefield 575 Maryville Centre, 575 Maryville Centre
7/14/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
7/14/2022: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Bethesda E-Free Church, 85 Lemay Gardens Dr
7/15/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
7/16/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
7/17/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
7/18/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
7/19/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
7/20/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
7/21/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
7/22/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
7/23/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
7/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
7/25/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
7/25/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Catherine Laboure Parish, 9750 Sappington Road
7/26/2022: 8:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
7/26/2022: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church Oakville, 6101 Telegraph Rd
7/26/2022: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Webster United Methodist Church, 600 N Bompart Ave
7/27/2022: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
7/28/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
7/29/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
7/29/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis County Library - Natural Bridge Branch, 7606 Natural Bridge Rd
7/30/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
7/31/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
Webster Groves
7/29/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, 45 West Lockwood
Wildwood
7/10/2022: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Alban Roe Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Road
7/13/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., La Salle Retreat Center, 2101 Rue De La Salle Dr
7/21/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Word United Methodist Church, 17315 Manchester Rd
7/22/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109
_______________
Saint Louis City
Saint Louis
7/7/2022: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., One Financial Plaza, 501 N Broadway
7/7/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
7/8/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
7/9/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
7/9/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Omega Center, 3900 Goodfellow
7/10/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
7/11/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
7/12/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
7/13/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
7/14/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
7/14/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., City Academy, 4175 North Kingshighway
7/15/2022: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South
7/15/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
7/15/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South
7/16/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
7/17/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
7/18/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
7/18/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 3600 Hampton Avenue
7/19/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
7/20/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
7/20/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Louis Public Radio, 3651 Olive Street
7/21/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
7/21/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South
7/22/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
7/22/2022: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Larson Financial Group, 100 N. Broadway
7/22/2022: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Magnolia Hotel St. Louis, 421 N 8th St
7/22/2022: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Carondelet Park Rec Plex, 930 Holly Hills
7/23/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
7/24/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
7/25/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
7/25/2022: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bar K, 4565 McRee
7/26/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
7/27/2022: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South
7/27/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue
7/27/2022: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
7/28/2022: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
7/29/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
7/30/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
7/31/2022: 7:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
_______________
Sainte Genevieve
Sainte Genevieve
7/14/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 101 Basler Drive
_______________
Warren
Warrenton
7/21/2022: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Warrenton Fire Protection District, 606 Fairgrounds Rd
7/27/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Warren County Extension Office, 107 West Walton
Wright City
7/19/2022: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Christian Family Church, 17350 Veterans Memorial Parkway
_______________
Washington
Potosi
7/7/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Potosi Elementary School, 205 State Highway P
Blood drive safety
The Red Cross follows a high standard of safety and infection control. The Red Cross will continue to socially distance wherever possible at blood drives, donation centers and facilities. While donors are no longer required to wear a face mask, individuals may choose to continue to wear a mask for any reason. The Red Cross will also adhere to more stringent face mask requirements per state and/or local guidance, or at the request of blood drive sponsors. Donors are?asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at a drive.?
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Amplify Your Impact − Volunteer!
Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.
Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, contact Kristin Pendleton at Kristin.Pendleton@redcross.org, or Call/Text: 314-281-7968 or visit https://www.redcross.org/volunteertoday.
About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
More like this: