JERSEYVILLE - Make strides this summer to waterproof your child with swim lessons that are outdoors and fun! Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is offering both group, private and semi-private swim lessons this summer at Donor Pool, located 300 June Street, inside Dolan Park.

There are four different group sessions to choose from with various times. Levels span from parent/child to level six. Children must be a minimum of one year old for parent/child and four years old for level one.

Parent/child and level one are $35 per child and are 30 minutes in length. Level two through six are $40 per child and are 45 minutes in length.

All classes meet eight times; two week programs meet Monday through Thursday with Fridays being held for rainout days and Monday night classes meet once per week for eight weeks. The schedule is as follows:

Article continues after sponsor message

Session I: June 13-24

9-9:45 Level 2 & 5

10-10:30 Level 1

10-10:45 Level 3

11-11:30 Level 1

11-11:45 Level 4

Session II: June 27-July 8

9-9:30 Level 1

9-9:45 Level 3

10-10:45 Level 2 & 4

11-11:30 Level 1

11:30-12 Parent/Child

Session III: July 11-22

9-9:45 Level 2 & 6

10-10:30 Level 1

10-10:45 Level 3

11-11:30 Level 1

11-11:45 Level 4

Session IV: Mondays, June 13-August 8

6:15-6:45pm Level 1

6:15-7pm Level 3

7-7:30pm Parent/Child

7:15-8pm Level 2

To customize the lessons to fit within a busy summer schedule, check out private swim lessons. These are great for both adults and children. Lessons will be offered between June 20-August 8. Fees are $60 for three 30 minutes lessons or $110 for six 30 minute lessons. Two participants with similar swimming abilities can participate in semi-private swim lessons. Fees are $85 for two people for three 30 minute lessons or $160 for two people for six 30 minute lessons.

As always, both city residents and non-residents are welcome! Registration deadline is one week prior to the start of each session. A $5 late fee will be applied after deadline. For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us/, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

More like this: