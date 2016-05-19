Get water ready with Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department
JERSEYVILLE - Make strides this summer to waterproof your child with swim lessons that are outdoors and fun! Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is offering both group, private and semi-private swim lessons this summer at Donor Pool, located 300 June Street, inside Dolan Park.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
There are four different group sessions to choose from with various times. Levels span from parent/child to level six. Children must be a minimum of one year old for parent/child and four years old for level one.
Parent/child and level one are $35 per child and are 30 minutes in length. Level two through six are $40 per child and are 45 minutes in length.
All classes meet eight times; two week programs meet Monday through Thursday with Fridays being held for rainout days and Monday night classes meet once per week for eight weeks. The schedule is as follows:
Session I: June 13-24
9-9:45 Level 2 & 5
10-10:30 Level 1
10-10:45 Level 3
11-11:30 Level 1
11-11:45 Level 4
Session II: June 27-July 8
9-9:30 Level 1
9-9:45 Level 3
10-10:45 Level 2 & 4
11-11:30 Level 1
11:30-12 Parent/Child
Session III: July 11-22
9-9:45 Level 2 & 6
10-10:30 Level 1
10-10:45 Level 3
11-11:30 Level 1
11-11:45 Level 4
Session IV: Mondays, June 13-August 8
6:15-6:45pm Level 1
6:15-7pm Level 3
7-7:30pm Parent/Child
7:15-8pm Level 2
To customize the lessons to fit within a busy summer schedule, check out private swim lessons. These are great for both adults and children. Lessons will be offered between June 20-August 8. Fees are $60 for three 30 minutes lessons or $110 for six 30 minute lessons. Two participants with similar swimming abilities can participate in semi-private swim lessons. Fees are $85 for two people for three 30 minute lessons or $160 for two people for six 30 minute lessons.
As always, both city residents and non-residents are welcome! Registration deadline is one week prior to the start of each session. A $5 late fee will be applied after deadline. For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us/, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.
More like this: