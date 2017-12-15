BELLEVILLE - Get to Know m.e., a regional campaign aimed at raising awareness of the Metro East, announces the winners of its recent “Explore My Community” video contest. Collinsville High School took first place, Parkside Primary School came in second place and Collinsville Middle School received third place.

Each of the schools submitted a video explaining why they love their respective communities and highlighted their school spirit. Eight area schools submitted videos and the winners were determined through an online vote. Collinsville High School will receive $5,000, Parkside Primary School will receive $2,000 and Collinsville Middle School will receive $1,000. Zion Lutheran School, Webster Elementary School, Central School District 104, Highland High School and Father McGivney Catholic High School will each receive $500 for their participation.

Collinsville High School highlighted its dedication to academics, athletic success and the values they stand for both in their school and their community. The video received an impressive 2,326 votes out of a total of 4,211 votes cast.

“I am proud of each of the schools that submitted videos to the “Explore My Community” contest,” shared Carol Bartle, director of the campaign. “It is inspiring to hear what the young people in our community appreciate about the Metro East. We should all be proud that the future leaders of our community have such pride in this region.”

“Get to Know m.e. – The Metro-East. I live here. I love it” campaign was created to bring the Metro-East communities together, embracing the people who live and work here and the many attractions that we all share and enjoy. It also showcases the many attractions and lifestyle the Metro-East has to offer for those who live outside of this area. To stay up-to-date on the campaign’s projects and what is happening in the Metro-East, you can visit http://www. get2knowthemetroeast.com/ and follow Get to know m.e. on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

