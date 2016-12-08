



BELLEVILLE—The “Get to know m.e.” Campaign is pleased to announce its six 2016 scholarship winners. The campaign awarded two students from each of the following “Get to know m.e.” host sponsor Universities: Lindenwood University in Belleville, Ill., McKendree University in Lebanon, Ill. and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in Edwardsville, Ill.

The $2,000 scholarship recipients for the “Get to know m.e.” Campaign are:

Emily Donovan and Kaitlyn Dixon of Lindenwood University

Allison Loehr and Kelsey Sutherland of McKendree University

Katie Terziovski and Allie Sweatt of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Each of the recipients submitted an essay highlighting why they love living in the Metro-East. All recipients were required to be a resident of the Metro-East at the time of application, enrolled as a full-time student at one of the host sponsor Universities and be in good academic standing with the University or College.

Project manager of the campaign, Carol Bartle, says, “The purpose of this campaign is to positively impact our community. These scholarships are a great opportunity for us to help continue to improve the educational experience for students throughout the Metro-East.”

“Get to know m.e.” was created to bring the Metro-East communities together, embracing the people who live and work here and the many attractions that we all share and enjoy. It also showcases the many attractions and lifestyle the Metro-East has to offer for those who live outside of this area.

Host sponsors of the Get to know m.e. campaign for 2016 are:

Ameren Illinois

Anderson Hospital

Archford Capital Strategies, LLC

Auffenberg Enterprises of Illinois

Belleville News-Democrat

Cork Tree Creative, Inc.

Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hospice of Southern Illinois, Inc.

Illinois American Water Co.

IllinoiSouth Tourism

Lindenwood University- Bellville Campus

McKendree University

Mathis, Marifian & Richter, Ltd.

Memorial Hospital

Robert "Chick" Fritz, Inc.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Strano & Associates Real Estate

TheBANK of Edwardsville

UMB Bank

To read the winning scholarships or to learn more about the campaign, please visit http://www.get2knowthemetroeast.com/. You may also follow the campaign on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

More like this: