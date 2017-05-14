In case you missed the St. Louis Cardinals game this afternoon, let’s set the scene…

Top of the 5th inning, one out and runners at first and third for the Chicago Cubs. Anthony Rizzo hits the ball back to Carlos Martinez, who turns and throws to Aledmys Diaz covering second. Ian Happ slides straight into the bag and breaks up the play. Both Happ and Rizzo are then ruled out because of the Slide Interference Rule. As a side result, the run by Kyle Schwarber, who scored from third, did not count. The Cardinals maintained their 3-1 lead and the game moves to the bottom of the 5th.

The Cubs challenged the play, but the decision on the field was upheld.

I tweeted at the time that regardless of the team’s involved, I hate this rule. Hate is not a word I use very often, but it really describes my feelings on this rule. Don’t get me wrong, as I explained to some earlier today, the idea of cheap shots and tackles at the base to break up a double play have no place in the game. But a good, clean slide that is straight over the bag–that has been taught as proper technique for decades and decades, should not be penalized.

I’ve spoken with various Cardinals players–and others in the past who aren’t fans of the rule, but obviously with the rule in place they’ve had to accept it and today it provided the benefit of saving St. Louis a run.

But that doesn’t make it right. Major League Baseball got this rule revision wrong. And after today’s game both Joe Maddon and Jon Lester very passionately and articulately outlined many of the arguments against this rule.

May 12, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon (70) reacts from the dugout steps during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kane-USA TODAY Sports

