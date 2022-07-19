ALTON – The rehabilitation services team at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center encourages Riverbend residents to walk, learn and earn through the mall walker program, launching next week.

At 8:30 a.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month, OSF Saint Anthony’s physical therapy Mission Partners (employees) will be at the OSF outpatient rehabilitation office at Alton Square Mall (200 Alton Square). Mission Partners will give a brief talk on healthy lifestyles, then residents are encouraged to pick up a walking log and take a stroll around the mall. The loop is around .2 miles. Participants will also have to sign a waiver to take part in the program.

Residents can turn in their walking logs at the OSF mall office or at the Hayner Public Library on the lower level of the mall. The logs will be entered into a monthly prize drawing. Residents with a library card can also borrow a pedometer from the library.

“This is a great way to start your physical fitness journey or simply get in a light workout,” said Frances Young, manager of rehabilitation and sleep services at OSF Saint Anthony’s. “Walkers will also learn about valuable topics like the correct way to stretch and how to stay hydrated."

