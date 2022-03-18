JERSEYVILLE - Germania Brew Haus has been making progress on its Jerseyville location with Edison bulbs, plants and other decor now adorning the interior. Owner Jared Brynildsen said he’s aiming to open this location over the course of April, and that he’s eyeing a location in Bethalto for the near future.

Brynildsen said he’s aiming to open the interior to pedestrians for an “interior soft opening” by April 15 - he said the parking lot and drive-thru construction will still be ongoing, which is why the soft opening will be pedestrian-only for now. Some cozy lounge furniture - a Germania trademark - is also on the way.

He also said the “exterior” soft opening should hopefully come at the end of April, when the exterior work on the western end of the project should be completed. The eastern end of the project, which will house the space occupied by WOW Event Center, will immediately follow.

“I’m extremely happy with how this has turned out,” Brynildsen said. “It’s been delayed, but it’s time well worth it, and I think Jerseyville will greatly benefit from it and be extremely happy with the outcome of it.”

Brynildsen said there are a couple of major advantages specific to this location.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This is our only commercial kitchen, so all of the food for all of our locations is being made out of here and our chef is bringing it to different locations, so that’s one added bonus. The second thing is that it’ll have that cocktail bar right there,” Brynildsen said, pointing to a raised section of the main counter towards the front of the building. “The cocktail bar is mainly for the event center, but when there are no events going on, we’re going to try and have cocktail nights - speakeasy-esque, higher-end cocktails, ideally with coffee-infused drinks.”

He also said this won’t be the last Germania location in the area.

“We’re eyeballing a location in Bethalto that’s very similar to this in the next year or so,” Brynildsen said. “That’s not nailed down yet, so I can’t give more specifics, but Bethalto is our target for the next location and we’ve spoken to certain members of City Hall and they’re very excited about it as well.”

While Germania seems to be expanding with new locations at a rapid pace, Brynildsen said it’s just as much about giving back as it is about branching out.

“We’re not trying to expand for the sake of expanding. As long as we can continue to do it with quality … we will continue to do so,” Brynildsen said. “The entire point of having more and more locations is so we can give back to the community.”

Germania Brew Haus partially funds local nonprofits with initiatives like “round-up” campaigns, and Brynildsen said the store manager of the Jerseyville location is currently looking into ways to support nonprofits around Jerseyville. For more updates on Germania Brew Haus, visit their website or Facebook page.

More like this: