JERSEYVILLE - The opening of Germania Brew Haus’s upcoming Jerseyville location, originally planned for mid-March, has been delayed.

Owner Jared Brynildsen said cold temperatures have delayed the construction of the site’s parking lot. He also said the Illinois Department of Transportation took 60 days longer than expected to send back their approval for the drive-thru.

Brynildsen said he expects the drive-thru construction to be completed by the end of the month, with official soft and grand opening dates for this location still pending.

So far, he said the attached children’s play area is still on track to be completed along with the rest of the renovation.

This delay comes just under three weeks after the opening of Germania’s Eastgate Plaza location in East Alton. Brynildsen has previously emphasized the company’s need to space out openings as a small business with limited training staff.

