Germania Brew Haus’s East Alton location debuted for a “soft opening” today from 6 a.m.-12 p.m. They asked the public for patience as they practiced serving coffee out of the drive-thru of their latest location in EastGate Plaza.

“As always, thank you so much for letting us serve you coffee,” Germania Brew Haus wrote in a Facebook post. “It is truly a blessing to be a part of so many peoples lives in a small way, but nonetheless, a part of your day. You trust us with your time and money, and we don’t take that lightly.”

After a series of power and pandemic-related delays, Germania’s third location finally had working electricity as of Thursday night. While this location will be drive-thru only for a short while, they’re currently working with EastGate Plaza on a patio space for this spring.

This EastGate drive-thru location will also be open tomorrow and Sunday from 7 a.m.-12 p.m. Next week, it will be open from 6a.m.-12p.m. until the grand opening, the official date of which is yet to be announced.

For more updates on Germania Brew Haus and its new locations, visit germaniabrewhaus.com or their Facebook page.

