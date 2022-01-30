EAST ALTON - Jared Brynildsen, co-owner of Germania Brew Haus with his wife Carolyn, recently announced the opening of Germania’s new location in East Alton will be slightly delayed.

The East Gate Plaza location - Germania’s third overall - was originally scheduled to open in mid-to-late January. Citing a recent omicron outbreak, Brynildsen said there have been some delays with setting up equipment and getting the electricity connected.

Brynildsen said the East Alton location should be ready for a “soft opening” by February 7.

As part of the soft opening, this location in East Gate Plaza will start as a drive-thru only, Brynildsen said. However, he said they plan to add an outdoor area similar to a greenhouse by mid-spring.

For more updates from Germania Brew Haus, visit their Facebook page or germaniabrewhaus.com.

