The upcoming East Alton and Jerseyville locations of Germania Brew Haus will open slightly later than expected.

Owner Jared Brynildsen said the recent winter storm complicated things for Ameren, who have been trying to get the power connected.

“We are now scheduled to softly open this Friday and social media posts will be released soon, if not today,” Brynildsen said.

This Friday is February 18, the location’s new soft opening date. Brynildsen also said a new outdoor seating development is underway for the East Alton location.

“We are working with the owners and management of East Gate Plaza on an outdoor insulated seating area for opening this spring,” Brynildsen said.

Brynildsen said the East Alton location’s delay will also impact the opening of the Jerseyville location. In addition to winter storm delays, Germania is still a small business with a limited number of training staff, emphasizing their need to space out the locations’ grand openings.

“We need 2-4 weeks between the openings for proper training. The snowstorm also slowed some of the interior and exterior construction there as well,” Brynildsen said of the Jerseyville location.

The Jerseyville location is now expected to open in mid-March, Brynildsen said.

For more updates on Germania Brew Haus, visit their Facebook page. To see the progress being made on the East Alton location, you can also visit East Gate Plaza’s Facebook page.

