GODFREY – Coffee lovers, get ready to “round up” and be the change by supporting a new Germania Brew Haus Scholarship for Lewis and Clark Community College students.

Beginning Apr. 1, customers will be able to round their purchases to the nearest dollar to benefit the scholarship. The goal is to raise $500.

The campaign will kick off from 9-11 a.m. at Germania’s Godfrey location Saturday Apr. 1. The event will feature an appearance by L&C’s mascot, Blazer the Newfie, and staff from College Radio’s Best WLCA 89.9-FM. Those who come by during the event can even score some free L&C swag.

Germania is a specialty coffee house that opened its first location in Alton in 2017. Two years ago, it opened its second location in Godfrey across the street from L&C.

“The community has been so good to us,” said Store Manager Cameron Mank. “We want to give back.”

GBH is co-owned by L&C alumni and brothers, Ben and Jared Brynildsen, as well as Jared’s spouse, Carolyn.

The GBH family believes in investing in its community. The scholarship is for like-minded students, especially those who plan to stay, work and live in the area. GBH is particularly interested in supporting students who have financial challenges to overcome.

The scholarship will be available for the 2023-2024 academic year. Applications are being accepted now through April 1 at www.lc.edu/scholarships. To apply, students fill out one online application and are automatically matched to scholarships for which they qualify.

To donate visit the Alton or Godfrey Germania Brew Haus locations, make a purchase and round up, or just drop off a donation. To use PayPal, visit www.lc.edu/foundation and note that it is for the GBH Scholarship, or mail a donation to Germania Brew Haus at 617 Broadway in Alton.

For more information contact Cameron Mank through Facebook @GermaniaBrewHaus, or L&C Director of Development, Debby Edelman, (618) 468-2010, dedelman@lc.edu.

