EDWARDSVILLE - Because of special sponsors Gerard Fischer and Associates, LLC, and Fischer Lumber Co., and the other Riverbender.com sports sponsors, Riverbender.com and Edglentoday.com will carry the Edwardsville vs. Minooka IHSA Class 8A quarterfinal playoff game live on Saturday.

The game begins at 4 p.m. and the live broadcast will start slightly before that. Edwardsville enters the game 8-3 overall and Minooka is 9-2, so it should be an extraordinary football playoff matchup.

Article continues after sponsor message

Coach Matt Martin, his assistants, and the Edwardsville team, have been preparing diligently for the game and in front of the large home crowd, it should be something to watch.

WBGZ Radio will broadcast the game game live on Saturday. Riverbender.com will feature the two WBGZ announcers in its live video stream of the game. Riverbender.com issues a thank you to WBGZ for their help with the contest.

Again, special thanks to Gerard Fischer and Associates, LLC and Fischer Lumber Co. for sponsoring this live event.

Find the stream at: http://www.riverbender.com/video/live/details.cfm?id=955

More like this: