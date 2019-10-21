SEE VIDEO:

GODFREY - The RiverBend Growth Association has named Gerard Fischer and Associates, LLC as its Small Business of the Month for October 2019.

Gerard Fischer and Associates, an affiliate of American Family Insurance, is here to serve. Their unique backgrounds, training, and experience have prepared them well to help meet insurance needs. As residents of our community, they understand how important it is to be there for the community. Together they are building partnerships to help everyone succeed.

Gerard Fischer and Associates’ mission is to be the most trusted and valued service-driven insurance agency. The vision is to maximize customer values through industry-leading service, exceptional claims experiences and products that build long-term relationships. As an American Family Insurance agent, Gerard Fischer and Associates believes there is more to insurance than the policy itself. To them, it is about providing dependable protection, service, and flexibility.

Over the last five years, Gerard Fischer and Associates has raised money for a multitude of community organizations. Last December they were able to provide a monetary donation to the Kansas City Southern’ s Holiday Express, formerly known as the Santa Train, where over 2,400 children attended. Through American Family Insurance, Gerard Fischer and Associates won a community involvement award for this and was able to provide another monetary donation to Kreative Kids Learning Center in Alton.

Gerard Fischer and Associates has three convenient locations: 3014 Godfrey Rd Godfrey, Illinois, 1 Sunset Hills Executive Dr. #101 Edwardsville, Illinois, and 926 Broadway St #6 Quincy, Illinois. To learn more about the policies and products offered visit https://agent.amfam.com/gerard-fischer. To contact Gerard Fischer and Associates call 618-466-0762 for Godfrey, 217-222-5433 for Quincy, or 618-659-2483 for Edwardsville. Keep up to date with the organization by following his Facebook accounts @GerardRFischerAgency, @AmFamQuincy, and @GerardFischerAndAssociatesLLCEdwardsvilleAmericanFamilyInsurance.

Do you know a small business worthy of this honor? Nominate them by using the form on this page - http://www.growthassociation.com/page/recognitions-and-awards/.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

