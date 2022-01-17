65TH ANNIVERSARY – GERALD & LORETTA SILKWOOD On January 19, 1957, Mr. Gerald Silkwood and Loretta Haydon were married by Reverend William F. Bohn of the First Baptist Church of East Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

Gerald is retired from the Trucking Industry and Loretta is retired from Alton Multispecialists. They have two children, Kenneth Silkwood of Wood River, and Katherine Goldman of Salem, Kentucky. Their retirement is greatly enhanced by their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A winter tour through the southern states is planned in honor of this anniversary.

More like this: