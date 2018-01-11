JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville’s Georgena Roberts, 42, entered an official not guilty plea this week to murder and child endangerment in the death of one of her children with Michael Roberts, Jersey State’s Attorney Ben Goetten said Friday morning.

Georgena and her husband, Michael Roberts, also 42, been charged with one count of first-degree murder, and two counts of endangering a life and health of a child. The charges came after Mike Roberts’ biological son, Liam, who lived with the couple, was pronounced dead in November on arrival at Jersey Community Hospital. He weighed only 17 pounds at the time. His older brother, who was 7 at the time, was admitted to a hospital ICU for extreme malnutrition.

Article continues after sponsor message

Georgena Roberts is represented by public defender Donald Schaaf, Goetten said. Attorney Jessica Koester entered her appearance for Michael Roberts, Goetten added.

The cases have been continued to March 21 for Georgena and March 22 for Michael, Goetten said.

More like this: