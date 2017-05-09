GODFREY - On May 3rd, a local Godfrey business has donated a brand-new piece of equipment to better assist Godfrey’s ESDA (Emergency Services & Disaster Agency) emergency management mission of keeping local residents safe.

Jennifer and Jim Hendrickson of “HENDRICKSON COLLISION REPAIR” purchased a new 55’’ HDLED 4k high def monitor for use in the village’s “Emergency Operations Center” (EOC).

Godfrey’s EOC is located at village hall and operates primarily out of the Mayoral executive conference room and reception areas, it has generator backup capability and is outfitted with special radios, communication equipment, giant mapboards, computers, etc. and serves as a “mission control” during disasters and emergency response and recovery missions.

Mayor McCormick had this to say about the new equipment available to him and his department heads:

“I would like to personally thank the Hendrickson’s for their generous gift, it’s always wonderful to be able to add new technology, especially when it’s protecting our residents and businesses during emergencies or disasters, we always hope to never have to use the equipment, but I and the rest of our community can rest easier knowing all the resources we have are available and ready to employ if necessary.”

During the installation of the new monitor & digital antenna last week, Godfreys’ EOC was already activated and in “standby-mode” due to the flooding conditions along the river road, on May 4th ESDA Deputy Director Chris Sichra was actually able to use the equipment for the first time to project his daily flooding damage assessment report, photos and WEBEOC statuses for the Mayor and Public Safety Committee Chairman Eldon “Twirp” Williams to view.

Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra had this to say about the new equipment:

“This is a great tool to have, we can now project up statuses or updates for other communities, present photos of damage for assessment needs to local officials and project current looping weather radar from the NWS site or live media reports improving our situational awareness.”

HENDRICKSON COLLISION REPAIR which is located at 6307 Godfrey Road has been serving the Godfrey community’s auto body needs for over 11 years

Jennifer Hendrickson had this to say about the opportunity to donate to Godfrey’s EOC needs:

“We were happy help Godfrey with this upgrade, we have 3 children and want to be sure that Godfrey has the highest level of safety made possible with improved technology. We also have the utmost respect for Mayor McCormick and everyone involved with him in our community, and were proud to be able to do this for our city. We love Godfrey, which is exactly why we chose to have our business here.”

Recently in addition to the new monitor, Godfrey’s EOC has also received other upgrades provided by other local businesses as well. 4 new large 4x6 laminated strategic planning mapboards highlighting utilities, sewers, roads, zoning, etc. able to be drawn on with dry erase markers, or have images projected on them during disaster operations response planning was purchased, map lamination was paid for by “PICTURE THIS & MORE” on West Delmar, map materials, a new digital antenna system and a large screen articulating wall mounting system was provided by SICHRA CONSULTATION SERVICES L.L.C. of Godfrey, also ownership of a new statewide 800mhz Starcom21 Base Station radio (giving them the ability to speak directly with county and state agencies) was recently transferred to the village EOC by the Godfrey Fire Protection District.

