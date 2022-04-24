COLLINSVILLE - Woodlands are a valuable resource that many forest owners use to make income by selling timber. But landowners may have more opportunities to make money from their property than they realize.

Landowners can explore income-generating specialty products and recreational services in a free webinar at 6 p.m. on July 12.

In “Generate Income from Private Woodlands,” Purdue University Extension Forester Lenny Farlee will cover topics such as sourcing medicinal herbs, fruits, nuts, and craft items from woodlands. He will also explore how owners can provide services by leasing land to the public for hunting, camping, and other recreational opportunities.

Sign up in advance for the program at go.illinois.edu/WoodlandIncome. For more information, contact Taryn Bieri at tbieri@illinois.edu. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, please contact Taryn. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your needs.

SOURCE: Taryn Bieri, Beginning Forest Landowner Program Project Coordinator

