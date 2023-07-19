EDWARDSVILLE - Christopher England, 36, of Edwardsville, the general manager of Peel Wood Fired Pizza at 32 South State Route 157, has been charged with theft in Madison County court.

The charge was filed on July 18, 2023, and reads as follows: "Count 1: Theft Over 10,000 (Class 2) in that said defendant knowingly exerted unauthorized control over property of Peel Wood Fired Pizza, being U.S. currency, having a total value in excess of $10,000, but less than $100,000, with the intent to permanently deprive the owner of the use of the value of the said property, in violation of 720 ILCS 5/16-1(a) (1)."

Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine signed the charges. Bail was set at $75,000 for England.

The Edwardsville Police Department conducted the investigation in this case.

