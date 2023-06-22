EDWARDSVILLE - Three members of the Edwardsville High baseball team, Cole Funkhouser, Logan Geggus, and Riley Iffrig, were named to the Illinois Baseball Coaches Association Class 4A All-State team, released on Wednesday by the organization.

All three players played critical roles in helping the Tigers go 33-9 and win their second consecutive IHSA state championship. They defeated Chicago Brother Rice Catholic 6-4 on June 10 in Joliet, ending the season with a 10-game winning streak.

Funkhouser, the team's second baseman, hit .391 with five homers and 23 RBIs to go along with an on-base percentage of .487, while Iffrig ended up batting .354 with seven homers and 45 RBIs, ending up with an on-base percentage of .544. Both were also excellent in the field, consistently coming up with big plays to end threats.

Geggus made his mark as a pitcher, going 8-0 with an ERA of 2.22, allowing only 12 runs, 11 earned, on 17 hits, giving up only one homer this season. He also walked 20 and struck out 53. Opponents hit .153 against Geggus in the 2023 campaign and he was a solid and dependable starter for the Tigers all season.

Only one other player from southern Illinois, pitcher Dylan Mannino of Belleville East, was named to the Class 4A team.

Metro-East players who were named All-State were Kameron Hanvey of Class 1A state champion Waterloo Gibault Catholic, Father McGivney Catholic's Gabe Smith in Class 2A, along with Freeburg's Luke Issacs, Kamryn Link of Gillespie, Chase Lewis of Breese Central, and Dom Voegele of Columbia. In Class 3A, Metro-East players named All-State were Bryer Arview of Civic Memorial, Brady Coon of Triad, Evan Davis of Waterloo, and Jake Ottensmeier of Highland.

