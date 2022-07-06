WOOD RIVER - Tim Gegen was promoted to the position of Deputy Chief for Wood River Police at Tuesday night's Wood River City Council Meeting.

Ken Lutz was sworn in as a patrol officer. Officer Lutz had previously served with the Staunton Police Department and has considerable law enforcement experience. He also served as a Fairmont City Police officer, and railroad special agent in the first part of his career.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells is thankful to have both new officers in their respective positions.

"Tim Gegen has been with the Wood River Police Department for close to 20 years," Chief Wells said. "He has been an investigator and runs a patrol shift for several years. He is very knowledgeable and he is what you picture as a police officer who tries to help people when there are issues to work through. He was the obvious choice to be promoted to deputy chief."

Lutz is "a very solid police officer," Chief Wells said. "We talked to him extensively before we hired him and he is a very good fit for the Wood River Police."

