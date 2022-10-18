GCSD9 Moves November Board Of Education Meeting

GRANITE CITY - Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced a date change for the November Board of Education Meeting.

Originally scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m., there is no student attendance on that date and all buildings are closed for Election Day.

Therefore, the BOE meeting will be moved to Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the James J. Greenwald Administration Building at 3200 Maryville Road. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will be streamed live on the GCSD9 Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GCSD9.net.

