GCSD9 Meet the Teacher Dates Announced
GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 Superintendent Stephanie M. Cann announced dates and times for Meet the Teacher Nights for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.
Prather Kindergarten and PreK
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Parents will be notified through a letter in the mail informing them of their orientation time, teacher assignment, and Kindergarten bus number.
Maryville and Wilson - 1st & 2nd Grade
Date: Tuesday, August 16
Time: 5-6 p.m.
Frohardt and Mitchell - 3rd & 4th Grade
Date: Tuesday, August 16
Time: 6-7 p.m.
Grigsby Intermediate School - 5th & 6th Grade
Date: Monday, August 15
Time: 5-6 p.m. (6th); 6-7 p.m. (5th)
Coolidge Junior High - 7th & 8th Grade
Date: Monday, August 15
Time: 5:30-6:30 p.m. (7th); 6:30-7:30 p.m. (8th)
Granite City High School - 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th Grade
Freshman/New Student Orientation
Date: Monday, August 15
Time: 6:30-9 p.m.
Lake Educational Support Services Center (ESSC)
Date: Tuesday, August 16
Time: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
NOTE: Please be advised that orientation, meeting the teachers, and back-to-school procedures are contingent upon state guidelines and are subject to change.
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.
More like this: