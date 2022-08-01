GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 Superintendent Stephanie M. Cann announced dates and times for Meet the Teacher Nights for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

Prather Kindergarten and PreK

Parents will be notified through a letter in the mail informing them of their orientation time, teacher assignment, and Kindergarten bus number.

Maryville and Wilson - 1st & 2nd Grade

Date: Tuesday, August 16

Time: 5-6 p.m.

Frohardt and Mitchell - 3rd & 4th Grade

Date: Tuesday, August 16

Time: 6-7 p.m.

Grigsby Intermediate School - 5th & 6th Grade

Date: Monday, August 15

Time: 5-6 p.m. (6th); 6-7 p.m. (5th)

Coolidge Junior High - 7th & 8th Grade

Date: Monday, August 15

Time: 5:30-6:30 p.m. (7th); 6:30-7:30 p.m. (8th)

Granite City High School - 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th Grade

Freshman/New Student Orientation

Date: Monday, August 15

Time: 6:30-9 p.m.

Lake Educational Support Services Center (ESSC)

Date: Tuesday, August 16

Time: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

NOTE: Please be advised that orientation, meeting the teachers, and back-to-school procedures are contingent upon state guidelines and are subject to change.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

