GCSD9 Hosts Special Board Meeting On Dec. 22
GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced a Special Meeting of the Board of Education on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 4 p.m. at the James J. Greenwald Administration Building at 3200 Maryville Road in Granite City, Ill.
The purpose of the meeting includes:
1. Employment of Grigsby Intermediate School Assistant Principal
2. Brief discussion, and potential vote, on the issuance of the RFP for S.M. Wilson project management/softball field
3. Employment of GCHS/CJHS Athletic Trainer
This is an open electronic meeting that will be hosted on Zoom:
Topic: GCSD9 Special Board Meeting
Time: Dec 22, 2021 04:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/92491580509?pwd=Wk1CbUR2Ymh3OU9vanpraWFQWUZ0UT09
Meeting ID: 924 9158 0509
Passcode: 0BfaVG
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.
