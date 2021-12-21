Listen to the story

GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced a Special Meeting of the Board of Education on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 4 p.m. at the James J. Greenwald Administration Building at 3200 Maryville Road in Granite City, Ill.

The purpose of the meeting includes:

1. Employment of Grigsby Intermediate School Assistant Principal

2. Brief discussion, and potential vote, on the issuance of the RFP for S.M. Wilson project management/softball field

3. Employment of GCHS/CJHS Athletic Trainer

This is an open electronic meeting that will be hosted on Zoom:

Topic: GCSD9 Special Board Meeting

Time: Dec 22, 2021 04:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/92491580509?pwd=Wk1CbUR2Ymh3OU9vanpraWFQWUZ0UT09

Meeting ID: 924 9158 0509

Passcode: 0BfaVG

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

