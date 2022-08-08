GCSD9 Hosts Special Board Meeting On August 9
GRANITE CITY - Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced a Special Meeting of the Board of Education on Tuesday, August 9, at 5:15 p.m.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
This is an open meeting and will be streamed live on Zoom.
The purpose of the meeting includes:
- Hire of new GCHS Assistant Principal
- Hire of new GCHS Special Education Teacher
- School handbook approval
- Staff Resignations
- Extracurricular resignations and extracurricular assignments
LINK:https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82513579194?pwd=aDVJMENNK25RS0VaR050S3hzTGNqZz09
Meeting ID: 825 1357 9194
Passcode: 185934
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.
More like this: