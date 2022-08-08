Listen to the story

GRANITE CITY - Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced a Special Meeting of the Board of Education on Tuesday, August 9, at 5:15 p.m.

This is an open meeting and will be streamed live on Zoom.

The purpose of the meeting includes:

Hire of new GCHS Assistant Principal Hire of new GCHS Special Education Teacher School handbook approval Staff Resignations Extracurricular resignations and extracurricular assignments

LINK:https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82513579194?pwd=aDVJMENNK25RS0VaR050S3hzTGNqZz09

Meeting ID: 825 1357 9194

Passcode: 185934

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

