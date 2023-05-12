GCSD9 Hosts 3rd And 4th Grade Spelling Bee
GRANITE CITY - Granite City Community Unit School District #9 hosted its 3rd and 4th Grade Spelling Bee Tuesday night at Frohardt 3-4 Education Center.
Building winners from Frohardt and Mitchell met to crown the 3rd and 4th grade GCSD9 champion. Frohardt Principal Karen Robertson is GCSD9's coordinator. Congrats to our 12 finalists from each school, and our 3rd and 4th grade winner and runner-up:
3rd Grade
Winner: Sophia Villa, Frohardt
Runner-Up: Cassanna Brown, Frohardt
4th Grade
Winner: Dhani Huff, Mitchell
Runner-Up: Chloe Baldwin, Frohardt
FINALISTS - Frohardt
3rd Grade
Cassanna Brown
Karlo Mendez
Damien Moore
Guadalupe Quintana
Nora Randall
Sophia Villa
4th Grade
Chloe Baldwin
Scott Kilmer
Molly Mangi
Tristan Torres
Karch Warren
Lydia Woodworth
FINALISTS - Mitchell
3rd Grade
Layla Craft
Lailah Ferguson
Abel Gravot
Liam Harman
Owen Muschler
Owen Stratton
4th Grade
Maverick Hall
Dhani Huff
Caleb Morrison
Juliett Rapp
Spencer Roberts
Sophia Thebeau
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.
