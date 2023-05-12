GRANITE CITY - Granite City Community Unit School District #9 hosted its 3rd and 4th Grade Spelling Bee Tuesday night at Frohardt 3-4 Education Center.

Building winners from Frohardt and Mitchell met to crown the 3rd and 4th grade GCSD9 champion. Frohardt Principal Karen Robertson is GCSD9's coordinator. Congrats to our 12 finalists from each school, and our 3rd and 4th grade winner and runner-up:

3rd Grade

Winner: Sophia Villa, Frohardt

Runner-Up: Cassanna Brown, Frohardt

4th Grade

Winner: Dhani Huff, Mitchell

Runner-Up: Chloe Baldwin, Frohardt

FINALISTS - Frohardt

3rd Grade

Cassanna Brown

Karlo Mendez

Damien Moore

Guadalupe Quintana

Nora Randall

Sophia Villa

4th Grade

Chloe Baldwin

Scott Kilmer

Molly Mangi

Tristan Torres

Karch Warren

Lydia Woodworth

FINALISTS - Mitchell

3rd Grade

Layla Craft

Lailah Ferguson

Abel Gravot

Liam Harman

Owen Muschler

Owen Stratton

4th Grade

Maverick Hall

Dhani Huff

Caleb Morrison

Juliett Rapp

Spencer Roberts

Sophia Thebeau

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

