GRANITE CITY - Granite City Community Unit School District No. 9 is partnering with Chestnut Health Systems to host a Back to School Physical Clinic on Thursday, September 8 from 4-7 p.m. in the Granite City High School Parking lot.

Students from preschool all the way through 12th grade are eligible. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome.

To schedule an appointment contact Jen Evans at 618-512-1863.

Patients will need proof of health insurance and no out-of-pocket fees will be charged for those who are eligible.

If you do not have insurance or have questions about vaccines please call 618-512-1863.

No vaccinations will be given, just back to school and sports physicals.

This event will be held to help protect students and others by meeting school and sports physical requirements. All incoming kindergarteners, 6th graders, and high school freshmen are required to have a school physical and updated shot records.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

