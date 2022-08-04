GCSD9 Hosting Back To School Physical & Vaccine Clinic.

GRANITE CITY - Granite City Community Unit School District No. 9 is partnering with the Madison County Health Department to host a Back to School Physical and Vaccination Clinic on Thursday, August 11 from Noon-4 p.m. at the Granite City High School Gym Annex.

This event will be held to help protect students and others by meeting vaccination and school physical requirements. All incoming kindergarteners, 6th graders, and high school freshmen are required to have a school physical and updated shot records.

Schedule your appointment:https://form.jotform.com/221856470445156

INFORMATION:

• Who is eligible: Preschool-12th graders

• Appointments preferred, walk-ins welcome

• Patient’s Insurance including public insurance (Medicaid) will be billed for service

• No out-of-pocket fees for those who are eligible

• If you do not have insurance, or have questions about vaccines please call Madison County Health Department at 618-692-8954, Ext. 2

WHAT TO BRING:

• Child with their parent or guardian

• ID of parent or guardian

• Shot/Immunization Record

• Insurance Card

