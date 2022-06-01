GCSD9 Breaks Ground On Multi-Purpose Turf Field

GRANITE CITY - Granite City Community Unit School District #9 broke ground Wednesday on a multi-purpose turf field at Granite City High School's Kevin Greene Field.

Superintendent Stephanie M. Cann, GCHS Principal Daren DePew, GCHS Athletic Director John Moad and GCSD9 Board Members were present for the ground-breaking ceremony.

ATG Sports, located in Festus, Mo., will oversee the project that is expected to last all summer. Kevin Greene Field and the track will be closed during construction.

