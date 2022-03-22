GRANITE CITY – Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded more than $1.4 million in FY 22 School District Library Grant Program awards to 672 public school districts. More than 1.5 million Illinois students served by school library programs will benefit from the grants.

From FY 22 appropriations approved by the General Assembly and the Governor, school library grants were awarded based on a formula of $.885 per student, with a minimum grant award of $850. Granite City Community Unit School District #9 was awarded $4,777.23.

The School District Library Grant Program is used for:

Fiction and/or non-fiction books

Educational CDs and DVDs

Library subscriptions

Electronic resources

New computers

Wi-Fi connectivity improvements

Information on the grant program can be found at: ilsos.gov/departments/library/grants/schoolpercapgrant.html.

