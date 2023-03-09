GCSD9 Announces Young Authors Winners
GRANITE CITY - Granite City Community Unit School District #9 has announced the District Young Authors winners for the 2022-23 school year.
Each spring the Madison County Regional Office of Education recognizes Young Authors winners in grades K-8 from Madison County schools at a county-wide event. Students have the opportunity to share their books with each other, participate in reading/writing centric activities and be entertained by a local author, storyteller or performer.
The 32nd annual Madison County Young Authors Conference will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Edwardsville High School.
Maryville 1-2 Education Center Principal Dr. Liz Niepert is GCSD9's coordinator. Congratulations to our District winners!
Prather
Christian Blake
Seren Miller
Ayree Martinez
Harper Ward
Maryville
1st Grade
Rhett Hunter
Sherine Bandela
2nd Grade
Lucas Fisher
Mariana Monterrosas
Amelia Marty
Wilson
2nd Grade
Ava Belsky
Lucille Colby
Oliver Flynn
Ca Deame Willis
Mitchell
3rd Grade
Reece Valencia
4th Grade
Dexter Fisher
Taisley Goodman
Layne Knightston
Madison White
Frohardt
3rd Grade
Etta Vinson
4th Grade
Liam Feilx
Karch Warren
Grigsby
5th Grade
Elliott Carr
Reed Corzine
Zayden Gean
Haley Goodyear
Kimberlyn Meador
Jace Miller
6th Grade
Lauren Willaredt
Coolidge
7th grade
Leigha Asbeck
Ava Green
Kiera Ruby
8th grade
Jesus Atilano-Isiordia
Lily Booker
Gabrielle Finley
Nathan Monroe
Neriah Romos
