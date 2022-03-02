GCSD9 Announces Young Authors Winners
GRANITE CITY - Granite City Community Unit School District #9 has announced its Young Authors winners for the 2021-22 school year.
Each spring the Madison County Regional Office of Education recognizes Young Authors winners in grades K-8 from Madison County schools at a county-wide event. Students have the opportunity to share their books with each other, participate in reading/writing centric activities, and be entertained by a local author, storyteller, or performer.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The 31st annual Madison County Young Authors Conference will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Edwardsville High School.
Maryville Elementary School Principal Mark Lull is GCSD9's coordinator.
Prather
Sherine Bandela
Piper Boyd
Lincoln Conway
Cordelia Carter
Ariannah Plummer
Khiry Randolph
Paris Taylor
Emersyn Williams
Maryville 1st & 2nd
Bria Daniels - 2nd Grade
Lehanna Robinson - 2nd Grade
Wilson 1st & 2nd
Jaxon Jonas - 2nd Grade
Sophia Villa - 2nd Grade
Joseph Willaredt - 1st Grade
Rosalia Perkins - 2nd Grade
Mitchell 3rd & 4th
Temperance Roy - 3rd Grade
Aliyah Green - 4th Grade
Quinton Ireland - 4th Grade
Gracie Taylor - 4th Grade
Frohardt 3rd & 4th
Lilian Greathouse - 3rd Grade
Liam Pointer - 3rd Grade
Reed Corzine - 4th Grade
Kimberlyn Meador - 4th Grade
Grigsby 5th & 6th
Lauren Willaredt - 5th Grade
Dominic Clayton - 6th Grade
Hailey Jensen - 6th Grade
Elias Nipper - 6th Grade
Coolidge 7th & 8th
Kendra Carroll - 7th Grade
Baylee Fischer - 7th Grade
Nathan Monroe - 7th Grade
Hannah Trower - 7th Grade
Lexi Arnold - 8th Grade
Karlisa Brent - 8th Grade
Kayden Carrell - 8th Grade
Polly Nipper - 8th Grade
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.
More like this: