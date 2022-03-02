GCSD9 Announces Young Authors Winners

GRANITE CITY - Granite City Community Unit School District #9 has announced its Young Authors winners for the 2021-22 school year.

Each spring the Madison County Regional Office of Education recognizes Young Authors winners in grades K-8 from Madison County schools at a county-wide event. Students have the opportunity to share their books with each other, participate in reading/writing centric activities, and be entertained by a local author, storyteller, or performer.

The 31st annual Madison County Young Authors Conference will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Edwardsville High School.

Maryville Elementary School Principal Mark Lull is GCSD9's coordinator.

Prather

Sherine Bandela

Piper Boyd

Lincoln Conway

Cordelia Carter

Ariannah Plummer

Khiry Randolph

Paris Taylor

Emersyn Williams

Maryville 1st & 2nd

Bria Daniels - 2nd Grade

Lehanna Robinson - 2nd Grade

Wilson 1st & 2nd

Jaxon Jonas - 2nd Grade

Sophia Villa - 2nd Grade

Joseph Willaredt - 1st Grade

Rosalia Perkins - 2nd Grade

Mitchell 3rd & 4th

Temperance Roy - 3rd Grade

Aliyah Green - 4th Grade

Quinton Ireland - 4th Grade

Gracie Taylor - 4th Grade

Frohardt 3rd & 4th

Lilian Greathouse - 3rd Grade

Liam Pointer - 3rd Grade

Reed Corzine - 4th Grade

Kimberlyn Meador - 4th Grade

Grigsby 5th & 6th

Lauren Willaredt - 5th Grade

Dominic Clayton - 6th Grade

Hailey Jensen - 6th Grade

Elias Nipper - 6th Grade

Coolidge 7th & 8th

Kendra Carroll - 7th Grade

Baylee Fischer - 7th Grade

Nathan Monroe - 7th Grade

Hannah Trower - 7th Grade

Lexi Arnold - 8th Grade

Karlisa Brent - 8th Grade

Kayden Carrell - 8th Grade

Polly Nipper - 8th Grade

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

