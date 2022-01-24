GCSD9 Announces Updated Athletics Spectator Policy
January 24, 2022 8:56 AM
Listen to the story
GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 is adjusting its spectator policy for athletic events held at Granite City High School and Coolidge Junior High.
Effective on Monday, Jan. 24, student-athletes will be allowed to have two spectators in attendance at home extracurricular events.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
GCSD9 SPECTATOR GUIDELINES
- MASKS MUST BE WORN AT ALL TIMES
- Social distancing of at least six feet is recommended between individuals
- Members of GCHS cheer, dance and band will be allotted two spectators per contest and they will be required to sign in upon entry.
- Visiting teams will be allowed two spectators per rostered athlete. Must sign in next to their student-athlete at the entrance.
- Spectators will not be allowed in without signing in next to their student-athlete’s name.
- GCSD9 will continue to monitor the information surrounding COVID-19 cases in Madison County and our region on a continual basis.
- Media members wishing to cover athletic events must give prior notice to the athletic office, wear a mask, and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
- Live Streaming (Home games) will be available on the Granite City Warriors Athletics Facebook page or the NFHS Network.
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.
More like this:
Granite City High School Announces Faith Teets and Ryan Rash As Elks Students of the Month
Feb 12, 2025