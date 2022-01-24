GCSD9 Announces Updated Athletics Spectator Policy Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 is adjusting its spectator policy for athletic events held at Granite City High School and Coolidge Junior High. Effective on Monday, Jan. 24, student-athletes will be allowed to have two spectators in attendance at home extracurricular events. Article continues after sponsor message GCSD9 SPECTATOR GUIDELINES MASKS MUST BE WORN AT ALL TIMES

Social distancing of at least six feet is recommended between individuals

Members of GCHS cheer, dance and band will be allotted two spectators per contest and they will be required to sign in upon entry.

Visiting teams will be allowed two spectators per rostered athlete. Must sign in next to their student-athlete at the entrance.

Spectators will not be allowed in without signing in next to their student-athlete’s name.

GCSD9 will continue to monitor the information surrounding COVID-19 cases in Madison County and our region on a continual basis.

Media members wishing to cover athletic events must give prior notice to the athletic office, wear a mask, and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Media members wishing to cover athletic events must give prior notice to the athletic office, wear a mask, and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Live Streaming (Home games) will be available on the Granite City Warriors Athletics Facebook page or the NFHS Network. For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.