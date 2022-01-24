Memorial Gymnasium at Granite City.GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 is adjusting its spectator policy for athletic events held at Granite City High School and Coolidge Junior High.

Effective on Monday, Jan. 24, student-athletes will be allowed to have two spectators in attendance at home extracurricular events.

GCSD9 SPECTATOR GUIDELINES

  • MASKS MUST BE WORN AT ALL TIMES
  • Social distancing of at least six feet is recommended between individuals
  • Members of GCHS cheer, dance and band will be allotted two spectators per contest and they will be required to sign in upon entry.
  • Visiting teams will be allowed two spectators per rostered athlete. Must sign in next to their student-athlete at the entrance.
  • Spectators will not be allowed in without signing in next to their student-athlete’s name.
  • GCSD9 will continue to monitor the information surrounding COVID-19 cases in Madison County and our region on a continual basis.
  • Media members wishing to cover athletic events must give prior notice to the athletic office, wear a mask, and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
  • Live Streaming (Home games) will be available on the Granite City Warriors Athletics Facebook page or the NFHS Network.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

