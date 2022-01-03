GRANITE CITY – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 is temporarily adjusting its spectator policy for athletic events held at Granite City High School and Coolidge Junior High due to the surge of COVID-19 transmissions.

Effective immediately, spectators, including parents, will not be allowed to attend home games.

This adjustment is being made as a safety precaution to protect both the student-athletes and fans. GCSD9 will continue to monitor the information surrounding COVID-19 cases in Madison County and our region on a continual basis.

Live Streaming of home games will be available on the NFHS Network or Facebook.

GCHS

Boys Basketball

NFHS Network

Girls Basketball

NFHS Network

Wrestling

Granite City Warrior AthleticsFacebook Page

Coolidge

Boys Basketball

Coolidge Junior High SchoolFacebook page

Girls Volleyball

Coolidge Junior High SchoolFacebook page

Wrestling

Coolidge Junior High SchoolFacebook page

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visitwww.gcsd9.net.

