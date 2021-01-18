Granite City, Ill., Jan. 15, 2021 – Granite City Community Unit School District #9 announced plans for food distribution during the beginning of second semester in-person learning, which is set to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Students whose last names begin with A through K will attend in-person learning on Mondays and Wednesdays, while students who last names that begin with L through Z will attend in-person on Tuesday and Thursday. Friday is a Remote Learning Day for all students.

Group A (Last Names A-K, Monday & Wednesday)

Monday's breakfast will be distributed the previous school day typically Wednesday. Monday's lunch, Tuesday's breakfast / lunch and Wednesday’s breakfast will be distributed for the student to take home on Monday.

Wednesday's lunch, Thursday's breakfast / lunch, Friday's breakfast / Friday's, and Monday’s breakfast will be distributed for the student to take home on Wednesday.

Group B (Last Names L-Z, Tuesday & Thursday)

Tuesday's breakfast will be distributed on the previous school day typically Thursday. Tuesday's lunch, Wednesday's breakfast / lunch and Thursday’s breakfast will be distributed for the student to take home on Tuesday.

Thursday's lunch, Friday's breakfast / lunch, Monday's breakfast / lunch and Tuesday’s breakfast will be distributed for the student to take home on Thursday.

Remote Learning

These are distributed each day at every school, which includes two breakfasts and two lunches. Students/guardians can pick up meals daily at designated times:

School Meal Distribution Times (Monday-Friday) GCHS 8-10:30 a.m./Noon-2:30 p.m. Coolidge 8-10:30 a.m./Noon-2:30 p.m. Grigsby 8:45-11:15 a.m./12:30-2:30 p.m. Mitchell Article continues after sponsor message 9:30 a.m.-Noon Frohardt 9:30 a.m.-Noon Maryville 9-11:30 a.m. Wilson 9-11:30 a.m. Prather 9-11:30 a.m. Lake 9:30 a.m.-Noon

For school specific plans, please click HERE.

If you have any questions or concerns, please see the "contact us" link below.

CONTACT US:information@gcsd9.net

For more information about the Granite City School District #9, please visit our website at: www.gcsd9.net or follow on social media at @GCSD9.

