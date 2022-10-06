GCSD9 And GCPD Partnering To Host Community Safety Awareness Presentation

GRANITE CITY - Granite City Community Unit District #9 and the Granite City Police Department are partnering to host a Community Safety Awareness Presentation on Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the Granite City High School Performing Arts Center (PAC) at 6:30 p.m.

GCPD will have many of their vehicles on display from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and members of the SWAT Team will be present.

The following topics will be covered:

  • Warning signs (potential threats)
    • Situational awareness
    • Responses to threats

Refreshments will be provided by the Grounds City Cafe.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

 