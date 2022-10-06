GCSD9 And GCPD Partnering To Host Community Safety Awareness Presentation
GRANITE CITY - Granite City Community Unit District #9 and the Granite City Police Department are partnering to host a Community Safety Awareness Presentation on Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the Granite City High School Performing Arts Center (PAC) at 6:30 p.m.
GCPD will have many of their vehicles on display from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and members of the SWAT Team will be present.
The following topics will be covered:
- Warning signs (potential threats)
• Situational awareness
• Responses to threats
Refreshments will be provided by the Grounds City Cafe.
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.