GCSD9 And GCPD Partnering To Host Community Safety Awareness Presentation

GRANITE CITY - Granite City Community Unit District #9 and the Granite City Police Department are partnering to host a Community Safety Awareness Presentation on Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the Granite City High School Performing Arts Center (PAC) at 6:30 p.m.

GCPD will have many of their vehicles on display from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and members of the SWAT Team will be present.

The following topics will be covered:

Warning signs (potential threats)

• Situational awareness

• Responses to threats

Refreshments will be provided by the Grounds City Cafe.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.