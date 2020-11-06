GRANITE CITY - GCS Credit Union is committed to supporting our members and communities, now more than ever. GCS partnered with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago and provided $15,000 to local non-profit organizations. A donation of $5,000 was given to The Latino Roundtable of Southwestern Illinois, Rebuilding Together Southwest Illinois, and The Good Samaritan House.

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago’s (FHLBank Chicago) Targeted Impact Fund provides members with grants to support relief efforts for populations hardest-hit by COVID-19 as well as to promote equality and opportunity for diverse communities.

"We hope this assistance can help them continue to do great things in our communities," GCS Credit Union said. "Credit unions believe in the people helping people philosophy, and during the COVID-19 pandemic GCS strives to lift up our communities."

For more information about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

