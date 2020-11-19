Granite City, IL – The employees of GCS Credit Union recently made their United Way pledge for 2021.

This year, GCS went above and beyond expectations. Employees pledged a total of

$17,422.88. As always, the Board of Directors will match the pledged amount and GCS will make a total donation of $34,845.76.

The United Way’s mission is to, “improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities around the world to advance the common good.” With support from the community, United way can help families and individuals put food on the table, stay safe in their homes, get connected to mental health resources and so much more.

GCS supports numerous charitable organizations each year, which include The Make-A-Wish Foundation, Pound Pets, and The Greater St. Louis Honor Flight. To find out more about GCS, visit myGCScu.com or call 618-797-7993.