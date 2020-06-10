GRANITE CITY - GCS Credit Union is giving back to the community with our Giving CommUNITY Support Project.

GCS chose ten agencies to give back to during these challenging times. Credit unions believe in the people helping people philosophy, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, we strive to lift up our community.

Article continues after sponsor message

Since the pandemic has put most of our communities in financial binds, GCS has donated $20,000 to organizations whose mission includes providing food assistance to families in need. The ten agencies that have received a contribution from GCS Credit Union are Collinsville Food Pantry, Community Care Center, Southwestern Pack-a-Sack Program, Twigs, Glen-Ed Pantry, Collinsville Area Meals on Wheels, Soup-n-Share Outreach Program, Puentes de Esperanza, The O’Fallon Community Food Pantry and Crisis Food Center. We hope this assistance can help them continue to do great things in our communities.

Lisa Guilliams, the Chief Dreamer of Twigs in Granite City, said “This gift will provide 2,000 children with lunch this summer.” For more information about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

More like this: