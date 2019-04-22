O'FALLON - GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,145.00 in the month of April to benefit Once Upon a Prayer Pet Rescue.

In an ongoing effort to support the local community, GCS employees participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees are allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during that month.


Once Upon A Prayer is a foster based pet rescue and sanctuary. They are a 501(c) 3 and operate solely on donations from the public. The goal of Once Upon A Prayer is to find all of its animals the perfect placement. They do not believe in restrictions some rescues put on potential adopters, including preferences of home owners over apartment dwellers, or people with fenced yards over open spaces. Adoption events are held every Sunday at the Fairview Heights Illinois
Petco, from 1-4 PM. To learn more about this wonderful rescue and to see the pets they have available, visit
Facebook.com/OnceUponAPrayerSanctuaryAndRescue.
visit myGCScu.com.


Founded in 1941 out of a single office in Granite City, GCS Credit Union now serves members at seven conveniently located branches across Southwestern Illinois. GCS offers convenient options for checking and savings accounts as well as personal, auto, and home equity loans. Members can access their finances 24/7 through numerous ATM locations, online banking and mobile banking. Connect with us at myGCScu.com.

