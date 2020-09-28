GRANITE CITY - GCS Credit Union employees raised $970 in the month of September to benefit Four Paws Sake Animal Shelter.

GCS Credit Union shows their support to the community with their monthly jeans program, called Casual for a Cause. This program is funded by GCS employees who make monthly, monetary donations out of their own pockets to local nonprofit organizations and in return are able to wear jeans to work on Fridays and Saturdays.

During the month of September, GCS staff donated to Four Paws Sake Animal Shelter. This organization is dedicated to rescuing homeless and abandoned animals from high-kill shelters. Four Paws Sakes give these animals the proper medical attention they need such as spayed/neutered and updated shots.

In the foster homes, these animals are loved, socialized, house-trained and taught basic obedience skills. It takes a village to save all the unwanted animals. COVID-19 has been troublesome to non-profit organizations, causing Four Paws Sake to cancel their largest fundraiser of the year.

If you love animals as much as GCS does, then show your support to Four Paws Sake Animal Shelter by visiting their website fourpawssakerescue.com and donating today! To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visitmyGCScu.com

