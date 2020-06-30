Granite City, IL - GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $770 in the month of June to benefit Leaps of Love.

At GCS Credit Union we focus on giving back to our community and caring for our members. One way GCS gives back to the community is with our monthly jeans program, called Casual for a Cause. Staff is able to make a monthly donation to a local charity or organization and in return, wear jeans to work on Fridays and Saturdays.

During the month of June, GCS staff donated to Leaps of Love. This organization has a passion for families who are dealing with childhood brain tumors and late effects of childhood cancer. They strive to engage with these families by offering hope, strength, and encouragement through signature retreats, events and outings.


Leaps of Love depends on volunteers and are looking for people to join in the support of
survivors and their families who battle this disease every day. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, then contact Leaps of Love at 618.410.7212 or at info@leapsoflove.org. To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

