GCS Donates To Wild Canine Rescue Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GRANITE CITY - GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $930.00 in the month of July to benefit WILD Canine Rescue through their Don’t Stop Donatin’ Jeans Program. Article continues after sponsor message The Don’t Stop Donatin’ Jeans Program is funded by GCS employees who make monthly, monetary donations out of their own pockets to a local organization. By donating $15 or more to a specific organization, GCS employees are able to wear jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays during that month. This year, GCS Credit Union is focusing on giving back to the 18 counties that they serve. July’s focus was on Sangamon County, IL. GCS proudly raised $930.00 for WILD Canine Rescue. The WILD Canine Rescue is a 100% foster-based rescue that provides care and welfare to homeless animals, abandoned and abused. Visit WildCanineRescue.org. to show your support for WILD. To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

