GRANITE CITY - GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $815 in the month of June to benefit Staunton Helping Hands Center through their Don’t Stop Donatin’ Jeans Program.

The Don’t Stop Donatin’ Jeans Program is funded by GCS employees who make monthly, monetary donations out of their own pockets to a local organization. By donating $15 or more to a specific organization, GCS employees are able to wear jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays during that month.

Article continues after sponsor message

This year, GCS Credit Union is focusing on giving back to the 18 counties that they serve.

June’s focus was on Macoupin County, IL. GCS proudly raised $815 for Staunton Helping Hands Center. The Staunton Helping Hands Center is a place of support and comfort to those in need.

This location serves Macoupin County residents with healthy food, hygiene, and basic needs. Visit https://www.stauntonhelpinghands.org/ to see how they offer a helping hand to the community! To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit https://www.mygcscu.com/

More like this: