GCS Donates To Relay For Life Of Washington County
The Don’t Stop Donatin’ Jeans Program is funded by GCS employees who make monthly, monetary donations out of their own pockets to a local organization. By donating $15 or more to a specific organization, GCS employees are able to wear jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays during that month. This year, GCS Credit Union is focusing on giving back to the 18 counties that they serve.
May’s focus was on Washington County, IL. GCS proudly raised $1,045 for Relay for Life of Washington County. The Relay for Life movement is the American Cancer Society’s signature fundraiser dedicated to helping communities attack cancer.
Visit relayforlife.org/washingtoncountyIL to help attack cancer in your community. To find out more about GCS Credit union, visit myGCScu.com.
