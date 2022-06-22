GCS Donates To Relay For Life Of Washington County
O'FALLON, IL. - GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,045.00 in the month of May to benefit Relay for Life of Washington County through their Don’t Stop Donatin’ Jeans Program.

The Don’t Stop Donatin’ Jeans Program is funded by GCS employees who make monthly, monetary donations out of their own pockets to a local organization. By donating $15 or more to a specific organization, GCS employees are able to wear jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays during that month. This year, GCS Credit Union is focusing on giving back to the 18 counties that they serve.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

May’s focus was on Washington County, IL. GCS proudly raised $1,045 for Relay for Life of Washington County. The Relay for Life movement is the American Cancer Society’s signature fundraiser dedicated to helping communities attack cancer.

Visit relayforlife.org/washingtoncountyIL to help attack cancer in your community. To find out more about GCS Credit union, visit myGCScu.com.

More like this:

Revity Credit Union In Granite City Donates To TWIGS Through Jeans Fridays/Saturdays Program
Mar 17, 2025
Revity Credit Union Donates To Edwardsville Neighbors
Feb 19, 2025
Revity Credit Union Donates To Edwardsville Arts Center
Jan 31, 2025
Revity Credit Union Donates To Madison County Fallen Officer Memorial Fund
Dec 7, 2024
Revity Credit Union Donates To American Cancer Society
Nov 12, 2024

 