O'FALLON - GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,305.00 in the month of March to benefit the O’Fallon Underwater Search and Recovery Team through their Don’t Stop Donatin’ Jeans Program.

The Don’t Stop Donatin’ Jeans Program is funded by GCS employees who make monthly, monetary donations out of their own pockets to a local organization. By donating $15 or more to a specific organization, GCS employees are able to wear jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays during that month. This year, GCS Credit Union is focusing on giving back to the 18 counties that they serve.

March’s focus was on St. Clair County. GCS Credit Union proudly raised $1,305 for O’Fallon Underwater Search and Recovery Team. OUSART is a nonprofit organization that helps local law enforcement, fire departments, insurance companies, and our community recover things underwater. In addition to their recovery efforts, OUSART also visits local schools to help educate our youth about water safety.

Follow OUSART on Facebook to find out more about this organization. To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

Founded in 1941 out of a single office in Granite City, GCS Credit Union now serves members at eight conveniently located branches across Southwestern Illinois. GCS offers convenient options for checking and savings accounts as well as personal, auto, and home equity loans. Members can also stay up to date on their finances 24/7 through numerous ATM locations, online banking, our mobile app, and by visiting myGCScu.com.

