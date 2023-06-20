The Smile for Jeans Program is funded by GCS Credit Union employees who make monthly, monetary donations out of their own pockets to a local organization. By donating $15 or more to a specific organization, GCS employees are able to wear jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays during that month.

Nothing gets better than seeing a smile on an organization’s face when GCS Credit Union presents them with a jeans donation check. GCS Credit Union’s 2023 Smile for Jeans Program focuses on supporting our local communities that we work, play and live in. During the month of May, GCS employees proudly raised $1,130.00 for the Madison Senior High School Band.