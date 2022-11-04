GRANITE CITY - GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $835.00 in the month of October to benefit the Love, Abby organization through their Don’t Stop Donatin’ Jeans Program.

The Don’t Stop Donatin’ Jeans Program is funded by GCS employees who make monthly, monetary donations out of their own pockets to a local organization. By donating $15 or more to a specific organization, GCS employees are able to wear jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays during that month. This year, GCS Credit Union is focusing on giving back to the 18 counties that they serve.

During the month of October, GCS focused on giving back to Randolph County, IL. GCS proudly raised $835.00 for Love, Abby. Love, Abby is an organization that was established in honor of Abby Liefer who was taken too soon from a car accident in 2015. This organization was put together by her parents who started Love, Abby as a Random Act of Kindness that helped the family cope with the loss.

Over the years this organization has grown and continues to give back to the children of Randolph County. They work with local school social workers to provide children with items they need like school supplies, hygiene products, shoes, and clothes. They have also partnered with the local DCFS office to send Emergency Bags which include clothes and shoes for children that are being placed into foster care. Lastly, they provide Christmas for children within their community.

The Love, Abby organization continues to give back to the community in Abby’s legacy because they think she would have if she were still here today. Love, Abby embodies the same philosophy as credit unions, the people helping people philosophy.

To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.