GRANITE CITY - GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $760.00 in the month of August to benefit Jersey County CEO through their Don’t Stop Donatin’ Jeans Program.

The Don’t Stop Donatin’ Jeans Program is funded by GCS employees who make monthly, monetary donations out of their own pockets to a local organization. B

By donating $15 or more to a specific organization, GCS employees are able to wear jeans and tennis shoes on Fridays and Saturdays during that month.

Article continues after sponsor message

This year, GCS Credit Union is focusing on giving back to the 18 counties that they serve. During the month of August, GCS focused on giving back to Jersey County, IL. GCS proudly raised $760.00 for Jersey County CEO.

Jersey County CEO is a high school program sponsored and funded by local investors to encourage future entrepreneurs to start their small businesses.

Visit jerseycountyceo.com to find out more about Jersey County CEO or to become an investor. To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

More like this: