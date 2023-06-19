FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - With the help of over 35 sponsors and 120 golfers, GCS Credit Union raised $29,217.80 during their 7th Annual Tee Up Fore Veterans Golf Tournament.

The money raised during this event at Stonewolf Golf Club in Fairview Heights was donated to the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight and Songs4Soldiers.

The Greater St. Louis Honor Flight received $25,000 of the tournament proceeds. This donation will sponsor a flight of veterans on a one day, all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials that were built in their honor. For more details about the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight please visit gslhonorflight.org.

Songs4Soldiers received $4,217.80 of the tournament proceeds. Songs4Soldiers is a not-for- profit organization with a mission to enrich the lives of combat veterans and their families who have limited resources. This year is Songs4Soldiers 10th Anniversary Benefit Concert. This year’s concert will be on September 15th presenting Travis Tritt and September 16th presenting Cheap Trick at Bolm-Schuhkraft City Park in Columbia, IL. For more information about Songs4Soldiers visit songs4soldiersstl.org.

Keith Burton, GCS Credit Union President and CEO, stated, "We are proud to host our seventh annual fundraiser to support veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country. Thank you to everyone who has made it possible to donate over $29,000 again this year. This is our way of giving back and expressing our gratitude for the service of our vets." To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

